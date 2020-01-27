HALIFAX -- Four children and a dog are alive and well after falling through ice on the St. John River on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, at around 3:00 p.m., emergency officials were called to an area off of Westfield Road.

Saint John Police say the children and the dog were 200 ft from the shore when they fell through the ice. The children managed to pull themselves out; however, they fell back into the river several times attempting to rescue the dog.

Fortunately, the children made it to the shore; meanwhile, a Saint John Fire Department water rescue vehicle helped the dog safely to shore.

Emergency officials examined the children and say they will be okay. However, they say residents should be mindful that recent temperature fluctuations may make ice unsuitable to stand on.