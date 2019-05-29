

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- China's ambassador to Canada called Stephen McNeil his "great friend" today before the diplomat met with the Nova Scotia premier and several members of his cabinet.

Lu Shaye also says Nova Scotia and its premier are at the forefront of co-operative efforts between the provinces and China.

Shaye made the comments at a photo opportunity during which reporters were not given the chance to ask questions.

A spokesman for McNeil also confirmed the premier wouldn't be made available for comment later in the day.

The meeting comes as tensions remain high between Canada and China following the December arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou after an American request for her extradition.

After Meng's arrest, China imprisoned two Canadians -- ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor -- and accused them of violating China's national security.

Shaye was previously in Halifax for meetings with provincial officials in November 2017 as the province pushed to expand its trade ties with China.

McNeil, who has made seven trips to China since taking office in 2013, said Shaye has been "a champion" of expanding trade ties between Nova Scotia and Guangdong province, where Nova Scotia exports large quantities of seafood.