Chocolate maker who arrived as refugee from Syria to become Canadian citizen
Syrian chocolatier Tareq Hadhad greets children at the door of Peace By Chocolate's factory in Antigonish, N.S. on September 9, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
HALIFAX -- Four years after arriving in Canada as a Syrian refugee, a well-known Nova Scotia chocolate maker is about to become a Canadian citizen.
Tareq Hadhad, the founder and CEO of Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate, will be among 50 people taking part in a citizenship ceremony Jan. 15 at Pier 21 in Halifax.
Hadhad wrote his citizenship test on Dec. 2 and passed with a score of 100 per cent.
He posted about his results in a video on Twitter that's been viewed more than 500,000 times.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the video with a message of congratulations.
Peace by Chocolate opened for business in 2016 and now ships sweets around the world.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.