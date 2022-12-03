Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday.
Over the last two and a half years, the pandemic has changed how the Christmas Daddies Telethon runs. However, the annual fundraiser remains a symbol of holiday cheer and the spirit of giving.
This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
The show featured various talents from across the region that performed throughout the seven-hour show.
“So many really big names from across the region really step it up. They donate their time and also donate what they can,” said CTV’s Katie Kelly.
Viewers also heard from American film actress, Morgan Fairchild who encouraged Maritimers to donate.
In Halifax, the Fleet Diving Unit (FDU) set up a donation centre in several different locations. While they were unable to run their annual 50K around Halifax, they continued the tradition in Sheet Harbour.
“There’s just over a hundred of us at FDU and we wanted a good way to give back and this is a perfect way,” said diver Bradley Northrup. “This is a perfect way for all the money we raise to stay in our communities.”
In P.E.I., the Greater Summerside Chamber of Commerce organized the largest Christmas Daddies day event on the Island. Donations were accepted at the door and included a space for children to have fun and meet Santa.
“There’s been a lot of interest and questions as we promoted this, so I think it’s really increased awareness in the city,” said Jessica Cormier, the events and marketing manager of Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce.
From volunteers on the phones to those in the control room behind the scenes, hundreds of volunteers keep the seven-hour broadcast going.
“So many people are calling in, and that itself is impressive, but then you see the incredible amount of work and people like me running around behind the scenes to make that work… it’s awesome,” said volunteer Gwen Watt.
Despite these difficult times, the kindness and generosity of Maritimers shines through.
