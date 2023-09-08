Civil liberties group files court challenge of 'harmful' N.B. gender policy

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has filed a lawsuit against New Brunswick's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Education Minister Bill Hogan says guidance counsellors, psychologists, and social workers can use preferred names, but teachers don't have that option without parental consent for students under 16. Hogan poses for a photo in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has filed a lawsuit against New Brunswick's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Education Minister Bill Hogan says guidance counsellors, psychologists, and social workers can use preferred names, but teachers don't have that option without parental consent for students under 16. Hogan poses for a photo in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE SOON

LIVE SOON | Pierre Poilievre to rally his party in headlining Conservative convention speech

Pierre Poilievre will be delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News is covering the address live, and pre-released snippets indicate he'll be angling to frame the next election as a binary choice between a government that 'frees hardworking people' or the Liberal-NDP 'coalition.'

The Conservative Convention in Quebec City (Rachel Aiello)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News