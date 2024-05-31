10K people expected to come out for SailGP weekend in Halifax

After days of preparation, the 10 teams competing in Sail Grand Prix in Halifax are ready to hit the water.

“When the vision of SailGP came alive, Halifax Harbour was at the centre of that vision,” said Phil Robertson, driver for Team Canada. “This is what it’s about, it’s about racing in cities close to fans.”

Andy Thomas, managing director with SailGP, expects a great deal of fans to line the waterfront this weekend to watch the high-speed action.

“I think we’re anticipating 10,000 people,” he told CTV’s Todd Battis during an interview on Friday. “It’s quite a crowd. (The tickets) sold out in 12 minutes.”

Anticipation has been building for SailGP, which is making its Canadian debut in Halifax.

“Is Halifax ready for SailGP? Two words: Hell yes,” said Mayor Mike Savage. “One thing it does when you have something like this…is new people see Halifax and they come back. That’s what I’m hearing from the folks here. They’re going come back and that’s what it’s about.”

Melodie Schaffer is one of the people checking out SailGP and Halifax this weekend, and she’s no stranger to high speeds and rough waters. Last year she raced around the world in a 40-foot sailboat for nine months, setting three speed records and winning the 2023 Rolex Sailor of the Year.

“In 2018 I tried an offshore race,” she said. “I came home and I forgot how much sailing means to me. I said I had to do more.”

Schaffer said she’s in town to chat with sponsors and friends, and to take in the excitement in the harbour.

“I’m a fan,” she said. “SailGP pulls everyone in. I think it’s fabulous.”

SailGP boats from Team Denmark and Team Canada are pictured in the Halifax Harbour on May 29, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

Thomas noted the appeal of SailGP is how easy it is to follow for new and old fans.

“People who out come here are really going to be close up in the action,” he said. “You’re right in the heart of it. These boats do 60 miles per hour so you’ll see all kinds of action, It’s simple to watch.”

Robertson said the size of the Halifax Harbour will add to the excitement for spectators and competitors.

“It’s no secret it’s a small venue and it’s tight, but it’s just the right size,” he said. “The unique thing is that you were in the city centre and there’s not many courses where we’re racing in this close proximity to the fans and the people.”

The races are expected to start at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They can be watched on CTV2.

Click here for a photo gallery of images from SailGP.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.