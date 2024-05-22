ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years

    The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.

    The hospital’s largest fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    On Saturday, tune in to see a two-hour musical special – A Telethon Tribute to 40 Years of Community Giving – with Maritime performers Neon Dreams, Joe H. Henry, O’Sound, Morgan Toney and Irish Mythen.

    The traditional IWK Telethon For Children will air Sunday, featuring must-see updates, moving patient stories, and long-time community donors and supporters.

    The telethon will air on CTV and livestream on CTVAtlantic.ca.

