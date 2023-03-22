Class to resume Wednesday at Halifax-area high school two days after stabbings

Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday are set to return to class Wednesday afternoon.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says about 20 counsellors and extra police will remain on-site at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., for at least the rest of the week.

The 15-year-old student accused of the stabbings appeared in youth court Tuesday to face several charges, including:

two counts of attempted murder

two counts of aggravated assault

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized

mischief

The accused is not being identified because of their age. They are due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

The Public Prosecution Service told CTV News the teen will be tried as a minor, but the Crown will seek an adult sentence if they are convicted.

Around 9:20 a.m. Monday, police were called to the school for a weapons complaint.

Police allege the teen stabbed two employees inside the school and then fled the building.

Police monitor the situation at Charles P. Allen High School in Halifax, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith

Officers took the youth into custody in the area around 9:30 a.m. The teen had been injured and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The two employees were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

It isn't clear how the teen was injured. During a news conference Tuesday, police said they wouldn’t comment on rumours that the teen’s wounds were self-inflicted.

The two employees remain in hospital. Police said Tuesday they are in serious, but stable condition.

The identities of the employees have been not been released.

Charles P. Allen High School was placed under a hold-and-secure order while police responded to the scene Monday morning.

The school remained closed Monday while police continued to investigate.

Forensics on the scene at Charles P. Allen High School in Halifax, Monday, March 20, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith)

The school reopened Tuesday afternoon, but classes were cancelled.

Counsellors, psychologists and other mental health professionals were at the school to help people work through what they experienced.

But as Tuesday progressed, an HRCE spokesperson says a crisis team, which was at the school, determined staff needed more time before classes resumed.

Roughly, 1,700 students attend the high school.