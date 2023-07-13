Clock counts down as NAIG 2023 is set to begin

According to Angie Gillis, the size and level of participation of the North American Indigenous Games will surpass any previous sporting event in the Maritimes.

“There are thousands of athletes, thousands of spectators and thousands of volunteers, all coming here to Nova Scotia to participate,” said Gillis.

More than 5,000 athletes, 16 different sports, and 21 venues are going to be spread over four Nova Scotian communities.

Most events will be happening in the Halifax area.

“I would suggest maybe parking your car, and get ready to walk around,” said Gillis, who is a former North American Indigenous Games athlete and coach.

Gillis is also a lawyer with The Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq and an active participant with the 44th Annual Assembly of First Nations being held in Halifax.

“We’re all going to get to experience this together,” said Gillis. “People coming to see us, get to see how the Mi’kmaq live in Nova Scotia.”

At the Halifax Commons, North American Indigenous Games spokesman, Zane Sylliboy, says venue preparations are now in the final phase.

“We are busy and we have two days until opening,” said Sylliboy.

The NAIG Cultural Village will provide a broad showcase of Mi’kmaq culture.

“There will be a stage with performers, there will be a demonstration about the culture,” said NAIG CEO Brendon Smithson. “There will be food and vendors, and it will be alive for eight days.”

Hotels are sold out and the HRM is braced for what could be a record setting level of tourism business.

“Every hotel is full,” said Halifax Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Patrick Sullivan. “I was at Mount Saint Vincent University yesterday. They are going to fill up 300 rooms with kids. It is spread right across the community.”

Various cultural activities are also planned for the Halifax Waterfront and Dartmouth Crossing.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.