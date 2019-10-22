A cloud of uncertainty is hanging over Nova Scotia's justice system.

There is concern about what will happen in the province's courtrooms on Wednesday when nearly 100 Crown Attorneys say they will walk off the job.

They say they're taking job action to protest proposed legislation that would remove their right to arbitration in the middle of ongoing contract talks.

The Crown Attorneys are seeking a 17 per cent salary increase over four years.

"There's a critical issue of uncertainty for the participants within the justice system," said Perry Borden, the president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys Association."Our partners, victims, judges, police officers, and defence council will all be impacted by this walkout."

The province is offering a 7 per cent increase over four years.

"The reality of it is that a 17 per cent pay raise is just not sustainable, and Nova Scotians know that," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

Prosecution services for urgent serious offences such as murders or sexual assault will not be affected by the strike.