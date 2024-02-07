ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Apple Nachos

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    Ingredients:

    • Apples
    • Peanut Butter
    • Chocolate Chips

    Directions:

    1. Arrange apple slices on a plate.
    2. Drizzle melted peanut butter over apple slices with a spoon and do the same with melted chocolate.
    3. Sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips over the plate.
    4. Serve immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News