Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos Recipe
Taco Ingredients:
- fully thawed, peeled and deveined shrimp (31/40 count is the ideal size)
- 6-inch flour tortillas
- Lemon pepper seasoning
- 1 oz shredded Monterrey jack cheese
- mango pico de gallo (see recipe below)
- bang bang sauce (see recipe below)
- sliced jalapenos
- green onion
Directions:
- Lightly season shrimp with lemon pepper seasoning.
- Sauté for 1 minute and set aside.
- Prepare mango pico de gallo. Once prepared, set aside.
- Prepare bang bang sauce. Once prepared, set aside.
- Lightly toast/grill 6” flour tortillas.
- Add 1 oz shredded Monterrey jack cheese to each taco shell.
- Top with 2 Tbsp mango pico de gallo.
- Add 4 shrimp to each taco.
- Drizzle with bang bang sauce.
- Finish each taco with fresh sliced jalapenos and green onion.
Mango Pico de Gallo Ingredients:
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- ½ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup chopped mango
- 1 tsp chopped cilantro
- 1 oz cojita cheese
- Juice from 1 lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Bang Bang Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp sweet chili sauce
- 2 tbsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp garlic powder
Recipe courtesy of St. Louis Bar & Grill.
