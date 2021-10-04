Marinade Ingredients:

  • 1 cup diced red onion
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1-inch piece of ginger, peel removed
  • ¼ cup berbere spice
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • Breast and legs from a turkey, skin removed

Rice Ingredients:

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • ½ cup diced carrot
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • ¼ cup diced prunes
  • 1 ½ cup turkey stock (or chicken stock)
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • pinch pepper
  • ½ lemon

Marinade Directions:

  1. Put the onion, garlic, ginger, berbere spice, olive oil, vinegar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth.
  2. Make three to four shallow slices on the turkey breasts and legs.
  3. Rub the marinade onto the turkey. Put the turkey in a container, cover it tightly with plastic wrap and put in the fridge overnight.

Turkey Directions:

  1. Heat your oven to 350°f.
  2. Put a large roasting pan on the large burner on your stove on medium-high heat and let heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with the marinated turkey pieces. Cook the turkey for 3 minutes per side. Then remove the turkey from the pan and set it aside.
  4. Add 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pan along with the onion, carrot, and celery. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes or until the onions soften.
  5. Add the rice to the pan and sauté that for another minute. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil then stir in the prunes.
  7. Put the turkey pieces back in the roasting pan, bring the contents back to a boil, and cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid or foil.
  8. Roast the turkey in the oven for 40 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, leaving the lid on, let it sit for 10 minutes.
  9. Take the lid off the pan and squeeze the juice of half a lemon into it. Remove the turkey and slice.
  10. Fluff the rice with a fork, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed with salt and pepper.
  11. Serve on a large platter with the sliced turkey over the rice and warm pita or lavash on the side.