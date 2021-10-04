Advertisement
Berbere Spiced Turkey Pilaf
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 12:02PM ADT
Berbere Spiced Turkey Pilaf (Photo courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly)
Share:
Marinade Ingredients:
- 1 cup diced red onion
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1-inch piece of ginger, peel removed
- ¼ cup berbere spice
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Breast and legs from a turkey, skin removed
Rice Ingredients:
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- ½ cup diced carrot
- ½ cup diced celery
- ¼ cup diced prunes
- 1 ½ cup turkey stock (or chicken stock)
- ¼ tsp salt
- pinch pepper
- ½ lemon
Marinade Directions:
- Put the onion, garlic, ginger, berbere spice, olive oil, vinegar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth.
- Make three to four shallow slices on the turkey breasts and legs.
- Rub the marinade onto the turkey. Put the turkey in a container, cover it tightly with plastic wrap and put in the fridge overnight.
Turkey Directions:
- Heat your oven to 350°f.
- Put a large roasting pan on the large burner on your stove on medium-high heat and let heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with the marinated turkey pieces. Cook the turkey for 3 minutes per side. Then remove the turkey from the pan and set it aside.
- Add 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pan along with the onion, carrot, and celery. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes or until the onions soften.
- Add the rice to the pan and sauté that for another minute. Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour in the stock and bring to a boil then stir in the prunes.
- Put the turkey pieces back in the roasting pan, bring the contents back to a boil, and cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid or foil.
- Roast the turkey in the oven for 40 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, leaving the lid on, let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Take the lid off the pan and squeeze the juice of half a lemon into it. Remove the turkey and slice.
- Fluff the rice with a fork, taste and adjust the seasoning as needed with salt and pepper.
- Serve on a large platter with the sliced turkey over the rice and warm pita or lavash on the side.