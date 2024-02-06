ATLANTIC
    Buffalo Chicken Dip
    Ingredients:

    • 2 cups chicken breast, cooked and diced
    • ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
    • ½ cup cottage cheese
    • ¼ cup hot sauce (or to your liking)
    • ½ tsp garlic powder
    • ½ tsp onion powder
    • 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
    • ¼ cup blue cheese
    • Diced green onion for garnish

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350 F
    2. In a bowl, mix to combine all ingredients.
    3. Spoon mixture into an 8 x 8 sprayed baking dish, bake for 25 minutes.
    4. Garnish with green onion and enjoy with veggie sticks or toasted pita.

