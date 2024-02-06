Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chicken breast, cooked and diced
- ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup cottage cheese
- ¼ cup hot sauce (or to your liking)
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup blue cheese
- Diced green onion for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F
- In a bowl, mix to combine all ingredients.
- Spoon mixture into an 8 x 8 sprayed baking dish, bake for 25 minutes.
- Garnish with green onion and enjoy with veggie sticks or toasted pita.
Atlantic Top Stories
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Juno Awards nominees to be announced, celebrating Canadian musicians
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case, U.S. appeals court says
A U.S. federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president's claims that he is immune from prosecution.
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Freezing rain in Maritimes; incoming storm for Ontario, Quebec
Snow that buried the Maritimes turned into freezing rain on Tuesday, while an incoming storm system is threatening other parts of Canada.
Palestinian-Canadian appears to post to social media after being reported missing in Gaza
Mansour Shouman, the Palestinian-Canadian reported missing in Gaza, appears to have posted to social media for the first time in weeks on Tuesday.
King Charles: The royals who will step up in his absence
Here are brief details on the Royal Family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:
'Oh my God!': Out-of-control truck takes out gas station and causes explosion
A dash cam captured the moment a truck came barrelling through the pumps at a gas station in New Mexico, and caused an explosion.
Former Maple Leafs player Jason Spezza 'heartbroken' over younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Meta to add 'AI generated' label to images created with OpenAI, Midjourney and other tools
Meta says it’s working to identify and label AI-generated images shared on its platforms that were created by third-party tools, as the company prepares for the 2024 election season.
Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country singer Toby Keith died Monday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.
Toronto
Some service resumes at GO station west of Toronto after suspicious package found
Some service has resumed at Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. after a suspicious package was found on the platform Tuesday morning.
Temperatures in Toronto could near double digits Friday
Toronto’s mild winter will continue this week before the temperature really warms up on Friday.
Update expected in Peel police's fight against extortion attempts targeting South Asians
Peel police are set to give an update on their new task force aimed at fighting extortion attempts against members of the region’s South Asian community.
Calgary
Stolen vehicle rollover forces shutdown at Deerfoot and Stoney Trails
A rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle rollover has closed the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Stoney Trail S.E.
Students, alumni celebrate 50th anniversary of KISS concert in SAIT gymnasium
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) students, instructors and alumni are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a concert held in the school's gymnasium by one of the most iconic rock bands ever.
Montreal
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
Archbishop of Montreal contests law on medical aid in dying
The Archbishop of Montreal is contesting part of the law on medical aid in dying, which obliges Maison St-Raphael, a former church converted into a palliative care home, to administer medical aid in dying.
CF Montreal signs star forward Josef Martinez to one-year contract
CF Montreal announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a one-season contract with star striker Josef Martinez.
Edmonton
Traffic reduced on 99 Street, power out after crash: police
Northbound traffic on 99 Street near 69 Avenue will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
Major northeast intersection reopened after crash that injured officer
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast was closed after a collision late Monday afternoon sent a police officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Corsi Hill neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Corsi Hill area of town.
Sudbury hospital raises parking rates
Parking prices have gone up at northern Ontario's largest hospital, Health Sciences North in Sudbury, for the first time in eight years.
London
Former London Knight dies following accidental overdose
Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose.
OPP renew call for help in 25-year-old cold case
The fire department and police responded to an early morning house fire where Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were found dead. Investigators determined the couple died from blunt force trauma and the fire at their home was deliberately set.
Logan Hunter to be honoured ahead of Knights game on Friday
The London Knights will hold a pre-game ceremony Friday to honour Logan Hunter. The 39-year-old nephew of Knights owners Mark and Dale Hunter died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed this past December.
Winnipeg
Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Foggy weather bringing dangerous travel conditions to southern Manitoba
Foggy conditions across southern Manitoba may make driving conditions dangerous during the Tuesday morning commute.
Ottawa
Here are some tips on how to navigate the online world of personal finances
Budgeting and personal finances are currently trending on social media, where some people share information about what they do with their money online.
Truck strikes car, spills lumber load on Hwy. 17 in Ottawa Valley
A truck driver is facing charges after a truck collided with a vehicle and spilled its load of lumber on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley.
3 charged following cocaine, methamphetamine seizure in Mississippi Mills, Ont. by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police says three people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in a home in Mississippi Mills, Ont..
Saskatoon
Charge should be dropped in fatal THC-impaired driving case, defence says
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
“Within hours they would be gone”: Volunteers mobilize to save 100 dogs from Northern cull
The rescue of 100 dogs from a Northern Saskatchewan community mobilized within hours, despite uncertainty about how it was going to happen.
Saskatoon teen found seriously injured in park
A 14-year-old Saskatoon boy is in hospital after an assault in the 400 block of Forrester Road, according to police
Vancouver
B.C. government stepping in on wine dispute with Alberta
The dispute fermenting between B.C. wineries and Alberta liquor stores has caught the attention of B.C.'s government.
Vancouver Park Board votes in favour of hiring legal counsel to review mayor's dissolution plan
The Vancouver Park Board voted in favour Monday night of seeking legal counsel amid the mayor's efforts to eliminate it.
Regina
Regina music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
Customers of Sask. auto dealer might be eligible for compensation: consumer affairs
Those who suffered a financial loss because of their dealings with Big Q Auto in Wynyard, Sask. may be able to reclaim some of their lost funds, according to the province.
It's been so warm in Sask. bees are emerging from hibernation
The recent record-breaking warm weather is starting to fool Saskatchewan wildlife into thinking it’s spring, including bees.
Vancouver Island
Fines, hunting ban for B.C. man found with freezer full of 'wildlife parts': conservation service
A Prince George man has been fined $6,000 and banned from hunting for two years for offences including the illegal possession of dead wildlife, according to officials.
B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."