ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Chef Ben Kelly's Cajun Butter-Rubbed Roast Turkey

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    This delicious roast turkey is rubbed with a homemade Cajun butter, infusing it with vibrant spices and herbs for a flavorful twist on a classic holiday centerpiece. Perfect for any festive gathering, this turkey boasts a crispy exterior and juicy interior that will impress your guests.

    Servings: 8-10

    Prep Time: 30 minutes

    Cooking Time: 3 to 5 hours (depending on the turkey's weight)

    Ingredients:

    • 1 whole turkey (about 5-7 kg), thawed
    • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
    • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
    • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
    • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
    • 1 tablespoon onion powder
    • 2 teaspoons dried thyme
    • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
    • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (to taste)
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 1 lg. onion, quartered
    • 3 stalks celery, cut into large pieces
    • 2 carrots, cut into large pieces

    Directions:

    1. In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper to form the Cajun butter rub.
    2. Pat the turkey dry with paper towels. Loosen the skin over the breast and thigh areas and rub a generous amount of the Cajun butter mixture under the skin and all over the outside of the turkey.
    3. Place the quartered onion, celery, and carrot pieces inside the turkey cavity. Tie the legs together with kitchen twine and tuck the wing tips under the body.
    4. Place the turkey breast side up in the roasting pan and cover loosely. Put in the fridge overnight to allow the spices to infuse into the meat.
    5. Remove the turkey from the fridge, uncover it, and insert an oven-safe meat thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh, not touching the bone.
    6. Roast the turkey in the preheated oven, basting occasionally with the pan juices, until the meat thermometer reads 170°F, for about 3 to 5 hours (depending on the size of the turkey, aim for about 38 minutes per kg).
    7. Let the turkey rest for at least 20 minutes before carving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer, she said Friday. Though her planned abdominal surgery was initially thought to have been a non-cancerous condition, tests following the operation revealed that cancer had been present.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News