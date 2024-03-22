Chef Ben Kelly's Cajun Butter-Rubbed Roast Turkey

This delicious roast turkey is rubbed with a homemade Cajun butter, infusing it with vibrant spices and herbs for a flavorful twist on a classic holiday centerpiece. Perfect for any festive gathering, this turkey boasts a crispy exterior and juicy interior that will impress your guests.

Servings: 8-10

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 3 to 5 hours (depending on the turkey's weight)

Ingredients:

1 whole turkey (about 5-7 kg), thawed

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lg. onion, quartered

3 stalks celery, cut into large pieces

2 carrots, cut into large pieces

Directions: