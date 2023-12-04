ATLANTIC
    • Chef Craig's Caramelized Onion, Bacon and Goat Cheese Soufflé Dip with Board Pairings

    Ingredients:

    Onion, Bacon and Goat Cheese Soufflé Dip

    • 3 large eggs
    • 4 cups (1 L) onion, finely chopped
    • 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil
    • ½ tsp (2.5 mL) salt
    • ½ tsp (2.5 mL) black pepper
    • 7 oz (200 g) smoked bacon
    • 1 cup (250 mL) goat cheese
    • 8 oz (230 g) cream cheese
    • 1 package herb and garlic Boursin cheese
    • ½ cup (125 mL) parmesan cheese, grated
    • ¼ cup (60 mL) mayonnaise
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) hot sauce
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) lemon juice

    Suggested Board Pairings:

    • Grilled pear
    • Baguette slices
    • Toasted walnuts
    • Carrot sticks
    • Celery
    • Bell peppers
    • Red pepper jelly
    • Prosciutto slices
    • Gherkins
    • Pickled eggs

