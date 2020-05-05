Crustless Quiche Recipe
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 6:13PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4 to 6 people
Ingredients:
- 1 medium potato, peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ small onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup bell peppers
- 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
- 1 cup broccoli florets, cut into small pieces
- 1 cup baby spinach leaves
- 8 large eggs
- ¼ cup milk or cream
- 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese
- 6 to 8 cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup aged cheddar
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 325 F (165 C).
- Begin by sautéing the potatoes and onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Season well with salt and pepper.
- Add the butter to the potatoes and then the peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli. Cook for about two to three minutes until soft.
- Add in the spinach and as soon as the spinach is wilted remove the pan from the heat.
- Prepare a nine or 10 inch deep dish pie plate with a little butter, oil, or food spray. Put all the vegetables in the dish.
- In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk or cream, and parmesan cheese. Add a little salt and pepper to season.
- Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and, using a fork, move the vegetables around a bit to allow the gg to flow to the bottom of the dish.
- Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and lay on top of the egg and vegetable mixture, then sprinkle with grated cheddar.
- Bake in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until the middle of the eggs are just set.
- Rest the quiche for 20 minutes before slicing and serving.
