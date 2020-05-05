HALIFAX -- Serves 4 to 6 people

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium potato, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ½ small onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup bell peppers
  • 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
  • 1 cup broccoli florets, cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup baby spinach leaves
  • 8 large eggs
  • ¼ cup milk or cream
  • 2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese
  • 6 to 8 cherry tomatoes
  • ½ cup aged cheddar

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 325 F (165 C).
  2. Begin by sautéing the potatoes and onion in the olive oil over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Season well with salt and pepper.
  3. Add the butter to the potatoes and then the peppers, mushrooms, and broccoli. Cook for about two to three minutes until soft.
  4. Add in the spinach and as soon as the spinach is wilted remove the pan from the heat.
  5. Prepare a nine or 10 inch deep dish pie plate with a little butter, oil, or food spray. Put all the vegetables in the dish.
  6. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk or cream, and parmesan cheese. Add a little salt and pepper to season.
  7. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and, using a fork, move the vegetables around a bit to allow the gg to flow to the bottom of the dish.
  8. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and lay on top of the egg and vegetable mixture, then sprinkle with grated cheddar.
  9. Bake in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until the middle of the eggs are just set.
  10. Rest the quiche for 20 minutes before slicing and serving.