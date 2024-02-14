ATLANTIC
    • Cucumber Salad Recipe

    Ingredients:

    • 3 Local English cucumbers
    • ½ small red onion
    • ½ cup of Greek yoghurt
    • 1 tsp sugar
    • 3 tbsp Mayonnaise
    • 1 tbsp white wine vinegar
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 tbsp dill
    • 1 tbsp parsley
    • 1 tbsp tarragon

    Directions:

    1. Thinly slice the cucumbers and red onion.
    2. Season with salt and set aside for 20 minutes.
    3. In a separate bowl, make the dressing.
    4. Whisk together the Greek yoghurt and mayo.
    5. Add vinegar and sugar – season with salt and pepper.
    6. Fold in fresh herbs.
    7. Let flavours marry.
    8. Drain off excess water from salted cucumbers and pat dry.
    9. Add dressing to cucumbers – mix well.
    10. Cover and refrigerate until ready to eat.

