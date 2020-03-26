HALIFAX -- Makes 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml or 4 Tbsp Becel salted plant-based bricks
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 15 ml or 1 Tbsp of fresh ginger, grated
  • 30 ml or 2 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 30 ml or 2 Tbsp of garam masala
  • 5 ml or 1 tsp of curry powder (optional)
  • 1 cinnamon stick or ¼ tsp of ground cinnamon
  • 1 can (410 g) of diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (398 g) of coconut milk
  • 1 L or 4 cups of small cauliflower florets
  • 1 can (425 ml) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 45 ml or 3 Tbsp of fresh cilantro, chopped
  • Cooked basmati rice, for serving.

Directions:

  1. Melt Becel in large skillet over medium heat and cook onion until tender and beginning to brown, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.
  2. Add garlic and ginger and cook 2 minutes.
  3. Add tomato paste, garam masala, curry powder and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes.
  4. Stir in diced tomatoes and coconut milk.