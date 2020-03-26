Julia and Mimi's 'Butter Chicken'
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:11PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 60 ml or 4 Tbsp Becel salted plant-based bricks
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 15 ml or 1 Tbsp of fresh ginger, grated
- 30 ml or 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 30 ml or 2 Tbsp of garam masala
- 5 ml or 1 tsp of curry powder (optional)
- 1 cinnamon stick or ¼ tsp of ground cinnamon
- 1 can (410 g) of diced tomatoes
- 1 can (398 g) of coconut milk
- 1 L or 4 cups of small cauliflower florets
- 1 can (425 ml) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 45 ml or 3 Tbsp of fresh cilantro, chopped
- Cooked basmati rice, for serving.
Directions:
- Melt Becel in large skillet over medium heat and cook onion until tender and beginning to brown, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.
- Add garlic and ginger and cook 2 minutes.
- Add tomato paste, garam masala, curry powder and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes.
- Stir in diced tomatoes and coconut milk.
