Recipe courtesy of Chef Craig Flinn

Prep time: 8 to 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 to 28 minutes

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

2 links (approx. 8 ounces or 225 g) of fresh chorizo sausage (or other slightly spicy sausages)

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp (10 mL) smoked paprika

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

½ tsp (2.5 mL) black pepper

1 tsp (5 mL) brown sugar

1/3 cup (75 mL) red wine

1 x 12 ounce (400 g) can of plum tomatoes

1 x 8 ounce (250 g) can of chickpeas

2 tbsp (30 mL) fresh parsley, chopped

1 baguette (for serving)

Directions:

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Open the end of the sausage casing of the chorizo and pinch off ½ inch bits using your fingertips, leaving the casing intact. Discard the casings. Fry the sausage in the hot oil until well browned, approximately 5 minutes. Remove the cooked sausage meat from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate; leave the oil in the pan.

Step 2

Add minced onions and garlic in the pan with the remaining oil and sauté for about 2 minutes until translucent. Add in the paprika, salt, and pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add brown sugar and red wine; deglaze the bottom of the pan with the wine using a wooden spoon. Reduce until the pan is almost dry and no visible wine remains.

Step 3

Place the canned tomatoes in a separate bowl and crush them using a potato masher or your hands. Add the tomatoes and chickpeas to the pan of onions and spices and bring to a boil, immediately reducing the temperature to a low simmer. Once simmering, add in the cooked sausage and stir well. Keep on a low simmer for about 5 minutes, adjusting the seasoning if necessary.

Step 4

Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and transfer the ragout to an earthenware casserole dish. In the ragout, make four small wells using the back of a ladle or spoon. Crack the four eggs into the wells, then cover the casserole with either aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place in the oven and bake for about 7 or 8 minutes or until the egg yolks are done to your liking.

Step 5

To serve, sprinkle the entire dish with chopped parsley to garnish. Enjoy with a crusty baguette.