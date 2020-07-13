HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ¾ cup low sodium soya sauce
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 ½ tbsp chili paste (Sriracha or Sambal)
  • 1 ½ tsp rice vinegar
  • 1 ½ tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp coarse ground pepper
  • 1 tsp fresh ground ginger
  • 1 tbsp fresh garlic (crushed)
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp water

Directions:

  1. Combine sugar, soya sauce, water, chili sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, pepper, ginger, and garlic into a frying pan or small pot over high heat and bring to a boil.
  2. Reduce heat to medium.
  3. Combine water and cornstarch and whisk into sauce.
  4. Once sauce is thick remove from heat and pour into glass jar for storage in the refrigerator.

Steak Marinade Ingredients:

  • 2 each garlic cloves
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup fresh parsley
  • ¼ cup fresh mint
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tbsp lime zest
  • ½ tsp chili paste
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor, pulse until combined.
  2. Divide into two small bowls.
  3. Rub down steaks with half of the mixture and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Place steaks on the hot grill, two minutes and give a ¼ turn to give nice grill marks.
  5. Grill for two more minutes and flip and repeat. (Grill longer if desired, this will give you med-rare for a ½ inch steak)
  6. Remove steak from grill and let rest at room temperature for three minutes, this with allow juices to redistribute throughout the steak for a much juicier and tender product.
  7. Slice Steak against the grain and fan out over your salad.
  8. Drizzle the steak with the remainder of the marinade.

Salad Ingredients:

  • 4 cups mixed greens
  • ¼ cup pumpkin seeds
  • ¼ cup almonds (smashed)
  • 2 each fresh peach (halved and pitted)
  • 2 each avocado (halved and sliced)
  • 4 oz bocconcini cheese (mini is preferred)
  • 8 each cherry or grape tomato (halved)
  • ¼ cup Sriracha dressing (mix 1 tbsp Sriracha with ½ cup ranch dressing)
  • 1 tsp olive oil

Directions:

  1. Brush peach halves with olive oil, place on the hot grill for two minutes, then give ¼ turn and grill for two more minutes.
  2. Remove from grill and let chill in the refrigerator.
  3. Divide the spinach evenly onto four plates or shallow bowls and top with the remainder of your salad ingredients.
  4. Save the almonds and seeds for the top.
  5. Add sliced steak, chimichurri and dressing.