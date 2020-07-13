Advertisement
Korean BBQ Sauce For Steak
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 10:24AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup low sodium soya sauce
- ¼ cup water
- 1 ½ tbsp chili paste (Sriracha or Sambal)
- 1 ½ tsp rice vinegar
- 1 ½ tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp coarse ground pepper
- 1 tsp fresh ground ginger
- 1 tbsp fresh garlic (crushed)
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tbsp water
Directions:
- Combine sugar, soya sauce, water, chili sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, pepper, ginger, and garlic into a frying pan or small pot over high heat and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium.
- Combine water and cornstarch and whisk into sauce.
- Once sauce is thick remove from heat and pour into glass jar for storage in the refrigerator.
Steak Marinade Ingredients:
- 2 each garlic cloves
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- ½ cup fresh parsley
- ¼ cup fresh mint
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp lime zest
- ½ tsp chili paste
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor, pulse until combined.
- Divide into two small bowls.
- Rub down steaks with half of the mixture and season with salt and pepper.
- Place steaks on the hot grill, two minutes and give a ¼ turn to give nice grill marks.
- Grill for two more minutes and flip and repeat. (Grill longer if desired, this will give you med-rare for a ½ inch steak)
- Remove steak from grill and let rest at room temperature for three minutes, this with allow juices to redistribute throughout the steak for a much juicier and tender product.
- Slice Steak against the grain and fan out over your salad.
- Drizzle the steak with the remainder of the marinade.
Salad Ingredients:
- 4 cups mixed greens
- ¼ cup pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup almonds (smashed)
- 2 each fresh peach (halved and pitted)
- 2 each avocado (halved and sliced)
- 4 oz bocconcini cheese (mini is preferred)
- 8 each cherry or grape tomato (halved)
- ¼ cup Sriracha dressing (mix 1 tbsp Sriracha with ½ cup ranch dressing)
- 1 tsp olive oil
Directions:
- Brush peach halves with olive oil, place on the hot grill for two minutes, then give ¼ turn and grill for two more minutes.
- Remove from grill and let chill in the refrigerator.
- Divide the spinach evenly onto four plates or shallow bowls and top with the remainder of your salad ingredients.
- Save the almonds and seeds for the top.
- Add sliced steak, chimichurri and dressing.
