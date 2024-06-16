Market Square patios reopen on interim basis

Saint Johnners can once again go and enjoy a cold drink or fresh meal at the new market square patios, although not every seat is available.

The patios reopened on an interim basis this weekend for the first time since being shut down by the provincial fire marshal on June 6. Capacity was limited as the city still awaits testing of the fully integrated system.

City officials are hopeful for a complete opening to take place later this week.

Provincial Fire Marshal Michael Lewis has declined multiple interview requests since the shut down order was issued.

The patio first opened on June 1 and was shut down June 6.

According to the city, a contingency plan to have a security guard monitor 24/7 for fire was approved by the Saint John Fire prevention office (which according to the city, was acting on behalf of the provincial fire marshal’s office) while construction of a permanent fire suppression system continued.

Ultimately, the provincial fire marshal rejected the interim plan of a fire watch.

At this week’s city council meeting, the city’s commissioner of utilities and infrastructure Ian Fogan said additional parts of the open-air patio’s permanent fire suppression system had become active since the shut down order, including its alarm and sprinkler components.

A statement earlier this week from the provincial fire marshal, issued through the Department of Public Safety, said occupancy on the newly constructed patio would be granted once there was “completion or substantial completion of construction.”

With files from CTV’s Nick Moore.

