    • Mulled Wine Recipe

    PART 1: Mulled Wine Reduction (syrup)

    • 8 whole cloves
    • 2 sticks of cinnamon
    • 2 grams of cardamom
    • 2 pods of star anise
    • 2 oranges
    • 2 green apples
    • 750 ml of honey
    • 1 bottle of merlot

    Method

    1. Toast the cloves, cinnamon, cardamom and star anise until just about to smoke (high heat).
    2. Reduce the heat to medium low and pour the merlot in bit by bit to reduce the pan’s temperature. Once the pan has cooled down, pour the rest of the wine in the pan and reduce to 150 °F on number 2 heat.
    3. Peel 2 oranges and add the zest to the mixture. Split the oranges and cut the apples into wedges without the core and seeds.
    4. Simmer the mixture covered at 150 °F on number 1 heat for 20 minutes.
    5. Add honey to the mixture and stir to dissolve, add 4 dashes of orange blossom water and turn off the heat.

    Part 2: Mulled Wine Cocktail

    • 1 oz. boulard calvados apple and pear brandy
    • 1.5 oz. wine reduction

    Preparation:

    1. Mix the ingredients in an Irish coffee mug and top with hot water.
    2. Garnish with cloves, orange slice and star anise.

