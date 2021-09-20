Advertisement
Pumpkin Spice Soup
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 12:28PM ADT Last Updated Monday, September 20, 2021 2:29PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons of canola oil
- 1 small white onion, chopped
- 2 closed garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 1 15-ounce can pure pumpkin puree
- 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- Kosher salt
- 1 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)
- Thinly sliced Fresno chile, for garnish (optional)
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp curry powder
Directions:
- In a large pot, heat the oil over moderate heat.
- Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic, ginger, and curry paste and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add the pumpkin puree and broth, stirring to incorporate, then season with salt, and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Stir in the coconut milk, lime juice, maple syrup and seasonings
- Transfer the soup to a blender (or use an immersion blender in the pot) and puree until smooth.
- If needed, add additional vegetable broth to reach the desired consistency.
- Serve warm and garnish with fresh cilantro and thinly sliced Fresno chiles.
