Makes 12 buns or bunnies

For the dough

Ingredients:

¼ cup apple juice, orange juice, or rum

½ cup candied citrus peel

½ cup raisins or other chopped dried fruit

1 ¼ cups milk, room temperature

zest of 1 orange

2 eggs

1 egg yolk (reserve the egg white for the glaze)

3 oz butter, softened

2 tsp instant yeast

4 cups (600 g.) AP flour

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tsp colves

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp baking powder

For the glaze

Ingredients:

1 egg white (reserved from the dough)

1 Tbsp milk

For the Icing Cross, if making buns, not bunnies

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla

pinch of salt

1 Tbsp milk, or enough to make a thick, pipable icing

Directions: