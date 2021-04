Meatloaf Ingredients:

2 lbs ground

1 large egg

3.tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp steak spice

3 tbsp italiano seasoning

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

Meatloaf Sauce Ingredients:

3/4 cup ketchup

1 ½ tsp white vinegar

2 ½ Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp worchestershire sauce

1 tbsp soya sauce

Bake 400 for 35-45 mins or until internal temperature reaches 160.