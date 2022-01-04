Spicy Lentil Chili with California Prunes Recipe
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon avocado or sunflower oil
- 1 small or ½ medium red onion, diced
- 1 medium green bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, minced
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1¼ cups dry brown lentils (8.5 ounces)
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced, no-salt-added fire-roasted tomatoes
- 4 cups vegetable broth (32 fluid ounces)
- 12 California Prunes, finely diced (3.5 ounces)
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño and cook while stirring until the onion is lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic, chili powder, and cinnamon and cook while stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add the lentils, tomatoes (with liquid), and broth and bring to a boil over high heat. Partially cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until lentils are just-tender, about 25 minutes.
- Remove lid, stir in the prunes, and cook while stirring occasionally until desired consistency, about 3 to 4 minutes. Adjust seasoning.
- Ladle into small bowls, sprinkle with the cilantro, and serve.
Recipe courtesy of californiaprunes.ca