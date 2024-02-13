ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Valentine’s Day Drinks

    CML Kitchen 2020
    Share

    Strawberry Milkshake Martini:

    Fill shaker with ice and add:

    • 1oz Kettle One Vodka
    • 1oz Baileys Liqueur
    • 0.25oz Kahlua
    • 0.25oz Grenadine
    • Whipped Cream

    Directions:

    1. Shake well
    2. Strain into Martini Glass
    3. Garnish with Peychaud's Bitter heart shaped drops

    Love Potion No. 9.5

    Add ice to mixer and add:

    • 1.50z Bulleit Bourbon whiskey
    • 0.5oz sweet red vermouth
    • 0.5oz demerara syrup

    Directions:

    1. Stir well
    2. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice
    3. Top with orange juice and cranberry juice
    4. Garnish with orange wheel

    Kir Royale

    Chill Champagne Flute and add:

    • 1oz creme de cassis
    • 4oz sparkling wine
    • Garnish with lemon twist

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News