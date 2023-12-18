ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Whipped Feta Dip

    CML Kitchen 2020

    Ingredients:

    • 250 gm feta cheese
    • ½ cup full fat Greek yogurt
    • 1 garlic clove diced
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 tsp thyme
    • 1 tsp honey
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Crackers, veggies, or bread to dip

    Directions:

    1. Add feta cheese, ½ cup Greek yogurt, 1 garlic clove, and 1 tbsp olive oil to food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
    2. Pour mixture in to serving bowl.
    3. Drizzle with olive oil and honey, top with thyme, and finish with salt and pepper.
    4. Serve with crackers, bread, or veggies.

