CNIB hosts accessible Easter egg hunt for children in Halifax

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) and Halifax Regional Police teamed up for a special Easter event over the weekend.

Children, their families and guide dogs gathered at the Atlantic Provinces Special Education Authority Saturday afternoon for an accessible Easter egg hunt.

The adapted version of an Easter tradition featured large hidden eggs that beeped and lit up.

Nicole Yuill, a program lead for CNIB’s peer support and youth programs, says the event is an important one to hold because it helps children feel safe.

“Parents know that this event is geared toward their kids that have low-vision or are blind or are deaf or hard of hearing,” she says. “It’s an environment where they can come and play and be free and be kids.”

Halifax Regional Police 3D printed the eggs with technology they use during bomb finding training.

“The inspiration behind this came from the States, from a bomb tech down there by the name of David Hyche who, in 2005, was looking for a way to have his daughter involved in an event like this,” says Sgt. Andre Habib. “He reached out to an institute in California and then this beeping egg reach out project was born.”

Rick Mamye took his young son, who lives with low-vision, to the accessible egg hunt.

“He’s excited to be able to have such a fun and exclusive event to be able to collect some Easter eggs in a way that makes it fun for everyone, so he can participate,” Mamye says. “It’s been four years since we’ve had a community gathering like this for the blind and visually impaired, so it’s incredible to have this happen.”

Saturday’s event also featured plenty of snacks, face painting and stuffed animals for the children to take home after they found all their eggs.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Carl Pomeroy.