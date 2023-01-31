Cobequid Pass closed due to overturned propane truck

A section of the Trans-Canada highway that passes through the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border remains closed Tuesday evening due to an overturned propane truck in the Londonderry, N.S., area.

RCMP officers responded to the crash over the noon hour Tuesday and closed traffic in both directions on Highway 104 as a result. Many motorists were caught in the subsequent traffic tie-up for several hours as vehicles were slowly diverted from exits 7 and 11 onto Highway 4.

Nova Scotia RCMP says the propane truck was not leaking but special equipment was needed at the scene to put the truck back upright.

As of 6:50 p.m., RCMP said Highway 104 in Londonderry would remain closed for another four to five hours.

The crash occurred while snow was making road conditions slippery throughout the province.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.