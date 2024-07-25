Codiac Regional RCMP's new puppy named in honour of 5-year-old boy who lost his life earlier this year

Codiac Regional RCMP has named its new puppy after a young boy who lost his life to an illness earlier this year.

The name “Tate” was chosen to honour the memory of five-year-old Tate Hughes, who died suddenly in early January.

Hughes’s mother, who is an employee with the Codiac Regional RCMP, and her husband were able to meet the puppy on Tuesday.

The young boy’s death was felt across the province, affecting many in the surrounding communities, the RCMP division as a whole and several hockey associations.

Tate the puppy has been assigned to RCMP officer Const. Maxime Ruel to start his training. The hope is Tate the puppy will one day become a police service dog.

“Good luck to Tate with his future career, and thank you to the Hughes family for your courage, resiliency, and for letting us honour your son in this special way,” reads a post on “X” by the New Brunswick RCMP.

According to his obituary, Hughes was a little ray of sunshine who took great pride in being everyone’s “little dude.”

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe page that was set up to support the Hughes family had raised more than $75,000.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Derek Haggett

