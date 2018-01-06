

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada says a cold air mass is settling in over Atlantic Canada as parts of the region continue to battle the remnants of a fierce winter storm.

The agency has issued extreme cold warnings for much of New Brunswick, while P.E.I. and swaths of western Nova Scotia have been advised to brace for wind chlls below -30 this weekend.

Forecasters say storm surge will pound Newfoundland's coasts, while brawny winds will develop on Saturday around Burgeo, Port aux Basques and the Avalon and Burin peninsulas before dying down in the evening.

The Churchill Falls area in Labrador is expected to see blizzard-like conditions, and snow squall alerts have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

In Nova Scotia, crews are still working to restore power to thousands of residents who were blacked out after a so-called weather bomb blasted the East Coast on Thursday and early Friday.