'Collective grief' hits Atlantic Canada after loss of Nova Scotia fisherman

A Nova Scotia non-profit that promotes safety in fishing is offering free counselling to devastated southern communities along after the loss of a local fisherman this week. A Christmas tree made of lobster traps is seen on Cape Sable Island, N.S., on December 11, 2016. The tree is decorated with buoys in memory of fishermen who have died, including those lost at sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan 

