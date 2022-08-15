Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.

The Department of Culture issued a statement Monday saying a request for feedback from the public showed little support for changing the name.

The statement says 69 per cent of those who submitted feedback through an online questionnaire said the name should remain in place.

Another 26 per cent of respondents were in favour of a name change, with "Parliament House" earning 40 per cent of those votes.

The pillared, neoclassical building first opened in 1850 to house the colonial government, and it was home to the provincial legislature for the first 10 years after Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949.

In November 2021, the provincial Tourism Department raised the possibility of a name change "as part of ongoing efforts in support of Indigenous reconciliation."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2022.