Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government

The Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, is seen on March 15, 2022. The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering renaming the historic building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie The Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, is seen on March 15, 2022. The Newfoundland and Labrador government is considering renaming the historic building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island