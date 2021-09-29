MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION -- There will be prayers, speakers, drummers and dancers outside the Membertou Heritage Park on Thursday. That is how Membertou First Nation will begin the Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"It's important for us to recognize the history and the true history that's happening to our people and it's about time the truth is shared," says Jeff Ward, the general manager of Membertou Heritage Park.

In Halifax, City Hall will be lit up orange. The municipality will also be hosting a flag raising ceremony at Grand Parade, followed by a concert featuring Indigenous artists.

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre will also host a series on events on the Halifax waterfront.

Senator Dan Christmas will unveil a plaque to commemorate the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential School as a place of national historic significance.

"I think it's a day of reflection. I think it's a day to make sure we're trying our best to heal the wounds of the past," says Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste.

Battiste made history in 2019 becoming the first Mi'kmaw Member of Parliament.

He says it's important to understand how we move forward together as a country.

"Reconciliation begins with a raised awareness of the realities of the past. It cannot happen without having the difficult conversations. It involves being prepared and being uncomfortable with the role and privileges born from colonization."

While a provincial holiday in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick decided against such a move – though some individual cities will not be open for business on Thursday.

"Well it's very upsetting and very frustrating," says Allan Polchies, the Chief of St. Mary’s First Nation.

Polchies says the province needs to set an example.

"New Brunswickers are doing better. All of our allies and friends are supporting the day, including municipalities and our very own Fredericton."

Back in Membertou a march is also planned to honour the children of residential schools beginning at 6 p.m. -- on a day set aside to allow all Canadians time to reflect.