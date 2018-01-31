

CTV Atlantic





The death of a well-known Halifax man who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver has sparked some community action.

Wray Hart, 62, died around 3 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old man drove into building and damaged a utility pole at 1079 Queen Street.

There has been an outpouring of support for Hart, who was often seen pushing a cart full of recyclables through the city. Almost $9,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign for Hart's funeral arrangements, and to help his long-time bottle partner.

Martyn Williams, who has been raising awareness for safer streets since his family came to Halifax from England, has written a letter to Halifax council asking that a Walk for Wray Day be recognized for next year.

“What better way for us all to remember him than walking ourselves?” Williams says. “We don't have to go anywhere. We can just walk in our neighbourhoods.”

Williams has been gathering support for the letter through the Facebook page he created called HRM Safe Streets for Everyone.

“So much of the city was affected by his death and we all know him. If we haven't met him ourself, we've certainly walked by him. It just seemed like a great way to involve the whole city to remember this man,” says Williams.

A community memorial will be held for Hart Friday at 9 p.m. outside of the old library where Hart could often be found.