A family is left without a home after a fire tore through their house and claimed the life of their pet dog.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Saturday in Belleisle Creek, N.B.

Officials say 30 fire fighters were on the scene fighting the flames for three hours.

Bruce Sherwood of the Belleisle Creek Fire Department says they believe burning grease in a pot on the stove was the source of the fire.

“One room on the side of the house was fully involved in flames, which was the kitchen so we quickly knocked down the fire in the kitchen and went from there,” says Sherwood.

Area resident Heather Nyenhuis says there was a lot of smoke on the scene.

“We knew the family was in trouble,” she says.

Now, Nyenhuis is collecting donnations for the family who've been left with only the clothes on their backs.

After making a post on social media, Nyenhuis says her laundry room was filled with clothes, kitchen supplies and Easter treats for the children within two hours.

“If someone is in trouble or if someone is sick our community really steps above and beyond,”Nyenhuis says.

Neighbours say the family only moved to the area less than a year ago, but they were renting the home.

Community Jennifer Muir says the family is very close and compassionate.

“When we left last night from doing our first drop-off to them of donations of clothing and items we walked out like we've known them for years,” says Muir.

The family is currently staying with friends while they contemplate their next moves.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.