WAYCOBAH FIRST NATION -- One year ago Cassidy Bernard was found dead inside her home on the Waycobah First Nation on Cape Breton Island.

The case has not been solved and on the anniversary people in her community held a rally as they continue to push for answers.

They lined the Trans-Canada Highway by the hundreds with many of them wearing red.

Thursday was especially difficult for Cassidy's mother, Mona Bernard. It was on this day last year that she found her 22-year-old daughter, a new mother of infant twin girls, dead inside her home.

"I'm going back to the day I found her … it's really hard on me, because I keep just seeing the same thing over and over again," said Mona Bernard. "I can't believe it's a year, guys."

Since then, she has been left to raise little Mya and Paisley, who are just now beginning to understand who their mother was, and will one day have to learn what happened to her.

"They'll see her picture, and they'll say 'Mummy,' and then I'll tell them, 'it's mummy, angel,' Mona Bernard said. "But they know, they see the picture and I think they react."

RCMP have called Bernard's death suspicious, but still no arrests have been made.

They haven't said how she died.

The Mounties tell CTV News the investigation is ongoing and investigators are in regular contact with the family.

But with no breaks in the case, people in the community are becoming restless.

"This rally today, I hope will bring some awareness to somebody to say something. That's what I hope, anyway," said Mona Bernard.

Thursday's rally began with an hour and thirteen minutes of silence. A second for each of the more than four thousand missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada -- and a second for each of the 365 days since Cassidy's death.

"I'm just so honoured and so touched that Cassidy had so much power over the people," said Mona Bernard. "And that people are just coming together, because everybody is mourning their loss. It's not just me, it's the whole community."

The RCMP say they, too, are looking forward to being able to provide an update to a family and a community desperately seeking answers.