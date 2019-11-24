HALIFAX -- The tinsel and garland on one Christmas tree in North Sydney have been replaced with plastic bags and warm clothing. Helping to meet the needs of the less fortunate, the Community Tree, created by a generous Cape Breton woman, is creating quite the buzz in the community.

Sitting on the front lawn of Nicole MacPherson, the Community Tree, as she calls it, is covered in warm clothing and garments that have been donated or purchased by MacPherson herself.

“We've gone through like 60 coats so far this year and over 300 other items,” says MacPherson, noting not everything on the tree is gently used – but brand new.

The clothing and other items on the tree are free for anyone who needs them. It's the second consecutive year that MacPherson has taken on the momentum-gaining initiative, which she says illustrates just how much need there is in her own backyard.

“We're supposed to help our neighbours, and I think we don't do that as often as we used to,” says MacPherson. “Anything to be able to give back is important to me.”

MacPherson says a key-aspect of the tree's success is the fact that anyone can take an item without being noticed or feeling embarrassed – there's no judgement. She says she got the idea for the tree after reading an article about a similar initiative in the United States – and it’s been a success.

“A lot of people are coming through,” says MacPherson. “We usually see them late at night. I see some people around wearing the items off the tree, which makes me feel pretty good too.”

MacPherson says she plans to keep the tree up until the end of February. She adds she's already heard from people across Canada who are planning to set up giving trees of their own.

“People are willing to donate; they have the extra stuff, and they want to help out – sometimes they just need a place to do it,” says MacPherson. “Our donations this year have been mind-boggling. We are very thankful for it. It allows the tree to be as successful as it was this year.”

MacPherson also says the tree symbolizes the amount of pride in her community and gives her hope by helping those who continue to struggle – symbolizing the true meaning of Christmas.

“I just restocked it this morning,” says MacPherson. “Almost every morning, we have to restock it and a couple of times throughout the day as well – depending on the demand that day.”