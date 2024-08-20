Condolences pour in for senior who made 'indelible mark' on P.E.I. hockey community

Many heartfelt condolences are pouring in for Allan Andrews, a prominent figure in the hockey community on Prince Edward Island, since the news of his death was made public Tuesday morning.

Andrews, 83, was reported missing Monday evening after being last seen in Canoe Cove, P.E.I., around 6 p.m.

In 2021, Andrews was inducted into the island’s Sports Hall of Fame.

He holds the record for having the shortest nomination discussion to date, with 100 per cent of the vote being in favour of him being inducted.

According to the PEI Sports Hall of Fame website, Andrews was a successful hockey coach and the founder of the Andrews Hockey Growth Programs. He was also the island’s Youth Coordinator and Supervisor of Allied Youth for nearly 20 years.

P.E.I. RCMP confirmed Andrews' death in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time,” said RCMP.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King shared condolences in a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling Andrews a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“For decades, Allan’s dedication to fostering skill, discipline, and sportsmanship in countless young athletes helped shape the future of the sport and created a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations to come,” said King.

“His influence reached far beyond the rinks – he was always known for encouraging those around him to ‘Dream Big,’ always inspiring young people to focus on opportunities and possibilities.”

A statement posted on Hockey Prince Edward Island’s website called Andrews “a revered figure in the hockey community whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport in Prince Edward Island and beyond.”

The statement goes on to say Andrews’ contributions to the hockey world have shaped the lives of countless athletes, helping them to reach their full potential both on and off the ice.

"Allan Andrews was more than a coach; he was a mentor, a visionary, and a pillar of our hockey community,” said Hockey P.E.I. president Robert MacMillan in the statement.

“His impact on the sport is immeasurable, and his dedication to the development of young players will continue to inspire future generations. Allan’s passing is a profound loss.”

Thoughts and prayers were also extended online by the Charlottetown Islanders, as well as condolences from the UPEI Panthers.

“As the founder of the Allan Andrews Hockey School, he was truly a leader and trailblazer in the sport. May he rest in peace,” reads the UPEI Panthers post on social media.

In another post by the PEI Sports Hall of Fame, they referred to Andrews as “a beautiful legacy.”

“The PEI Sports Hall of Fame sends condolences to the family on the passing of Allan Andrews (PEISHOF 2021) who built Andrews Hockey Growth and touched the lives of many young players. Allan wanted them to not only become good players but also good people,” reads the post.

Summerside Capitals says Andrews was a pioneer and synonymous name with hockey on the island.

Condolences were also sent to the Andrews family and friends from Hockey Nova Scotia.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.