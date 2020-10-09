HALIFAX -- A high school in Campbellton, N.B. is closed Friday for cleaning due to a positive COVID-19 case connected to the school.

In a post to the Sugarloaf Senior High School Facebook page, principal Michael O’Toole confirmed that a positive case had been identified at the school.

The school will be closed on Friday, October 9 for cleaning. Contact tracing is underway.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate. If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child can continue to attend school,” wrote O’Toole in the Facebook post.

O'Toole added that anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should call Tele-Care 811 or register online for a test.

Public health officials aren’t saying if the positive case is a student or faculty member.

One of the three new cases identified in New Brunswick on Thursday involved an individual between the ages of 30 and 39 years old in the Campbellton area, and is under investigation.