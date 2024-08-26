Construction on New Brunswick Museum's revitalization project in Saint John begins

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Saint John, N.B., Monday morning for the next phase of the New Brunswick Museum’s revitalization project.

The project will involve partially rebuilding and expanding the 90-year-old building, while maintaining its historical façade.

The current structure on Douglas Avenue will be revamped and expanded to nearly 165,000 square feet, which will lead to the demolition of five neighbouring properties. A park on the other side of the museum will remain untouched.

Once complete, the museum will have new space for exhibitions, research and public gatherings.

The work is expected to take approximately two-and-a-half years, with the reopening rescheduled for 2027, according to a news release from the provincial government.

A rendering shows an atrium area in the New Brunswick Museum building. (Rendering by PLAY-TIME, Courtesy of Diamond Schmitt)

“This is an exciting day for all New Brunswick residents,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

“The revitalization of the museum will allow us to preserve and showcase our province’s natural history.”

The provincial government announced $58 million for the project, while the federal government is spending $49.9 million. The museum is also contributing through its ongoing capital campaign.

A rendering shows the exterior of the New Brunswick Museum from Douglas Avenue in Saint John, N.B. (Rendering by PLAY-TIME, Courtesy of Diamond Schmitt)

Museum board chair Tracy Clinch says the project, called “Revitalize NBM,” is something New Brunswickers can be proud of.

“Our new home will be a community facility that embraces sustainability and innovation and embodies our commitment to preserving and celebrating New Brunswick's rich natural and cultural heritage,” Clinch said.

