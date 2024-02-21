Construction on new Campbellton, N.B., school to begin in the spring

Construction on a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Campbellton, N.B., will begin this spring, according to a news release from the office of the premier.

The school will replace two of the oldest elementary schools in the province.

“Our students are the future leaders of New Brunswick,” says Premier Blaine Higgs in the news release.

“This school will provide a high-quality environment for students in the Campbellton area to learn, grow and become equipped for their next stages of life.”

The new Arran Street school will be located next to Sugarloaf Senior High School. The government says the building will accommodate nearly 400 students and will replace Campbellton Middle School, which is 97 years old, and Lord Beaverbrook School, which is 63 years old.

The government plans to open the new school in September 2026.

In the 2024-25 capital budget, the government allocated $16.4 million for the project. In total, the school will cost about $39.66 million, the government says.

“We are excited for construction to get underway to modernize the learning experience for students in Campbellton,” says Bill Hogan, minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

The government says the plans for the school include:

music and art rooms

technology rooms

science labs

a gym

an early childhood development room

a three-floor classroom wing

“I am just so excited for this community. It will provide our students and staff with the most up-to-date learning environment and give them the encouragement to thrive as they dream, create and innovate,” says Dean Much, Anglophone North School District superintendent in the release.

