ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- Construction is underway on the Coastal Link Trail in St. Stephen, N.B.

The 170 km trail will wind its way from St. Stephen to Saint John and link communities in between.

“We’re digging up the old trail infrastructure and we’re going to be replacing it with new infrastructure, a nice trail network here following the beautiful river,” says Darren Turner, chairperson for Coastal Link Trail Inc.

Once completed, the trail will connect the East Coast Greenway, which stretches from Maine to Florida, with the Trans Canada Trail.

“We’re looking forward to tying it all together and being that international link, that’s exciting. We’re that link, so we’re the start of the Trans Canada Trail so to speak,” says Allan MacEachern, the mayor of St. Stephen.

Officials estimate the project will be completed in 10 years.