A construction worker on Nova Scotia's South Shore made a grisly discovery on Thursday and called Lunenburg RCMP to investigate what is believed to be human remains.

“The worker was using an excavator, and while moving dirt from one area to another, located a glass jar, that appeared to have been there for a significant period of time,” the Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties say their Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services, who are gathering evidence at the scene.

“The jar and its contents were transported to the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service for examination,” police said in the release.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information about this to contact their Major Crimes Unit at 902-679-5561. Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.