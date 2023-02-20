Covering the cost: Nova Scotia's Hope for Wildlife among charities struggling post COVID-19

A young porcupine brought in to the Hope for Wildlife Animal Rehabilitation Centre with manage after it recently developed another issue.

“He suddenly stopped eating,” says veterinarian Dr. Hazel Eaglesome.

An abdominal check and x-ray are needed to find the problem. It’s the type of work being done on a daily basis at the centre, but is also becoming more difficult to afford since the pandemic.

“We saw the corporate donations start to dry up through the two years of covid but now we’re seeing less and less from the individual which I totally understand because of the rising cost of everything,” says the centre’s founder, Hope Swinimer.

Hope for Wildlife opened in 1997 and treats between 5 and 7-thousand animals each year.

A budget of $1.5 million dollars is needed to break even, anything above that goes toward renovations, cages and new habitats.

“There’s so many things that you don’t even think about that cost money. The price of food has gone really high and we have really unique needs here. We have to feed very specific diet to our patients.

We also have a 24-hour, seven day a week drop off hospital here and the veterinary hospital cost a lot to run,” says Swinimer.

The success rate in rehabbing animals is high, Sixty to seventy percent of the injured animals survive the first 24 hours are released.

“This is a fantastic hospital and Nova Scotia is absolutely lucky to have it,” says Dr. Eaglesome.

The centre is having a hard time keeping up with all the operational costs following the covid-19 pandemic.

Hope for Wildlife isn’t the only charity struggling post-covid, CTV reached out to a number of others but couldn’t reach anyone because of the holiday.