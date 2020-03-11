FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick health authorities have just reported the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the Maritimes.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Medical Officer of Health, said Wednesday that a woman between 50 and 60 years old from south eastern New Brunswick has been diagnosed.

"She recently travelled from France back to New Brunswick," Russell said. "She’s at home and in self isolation and her symptoms are mild she called ahead she was taken in health and isolation. The patient is just been alerted to her diagnosis late this afternoon."

The Georges Dumont Hospital in Moncton tested the sample, Russell said. It will be confirmed in Winnipeg. She said the next step is to start contacting people about possible exposure.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is also suggesting that the first ministers meeting be held by teleconference.

"We knew this day would come," Higgs said. "Let me assure New Brunswickers we’re ready."

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.