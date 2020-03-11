HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is opening more assessment clinics, particularly in the Halifax area, where one big problem has already emerged.

People are showing up without calling 811 for an appointment first.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has opened two new assessment clinics for COVID-19 -- one in Antigonish and another at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

"We've had a quite a bit of activity in some of our larger communities, but some of our other centres have been relatively quiet," Bethany McCormick of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The COVID-19 clinic at the Cobequid Community Health Centre has been particularly busy since opening Tuesday.

Almost everybody who showed up there called 811 beforehand like they're supposed to -- but not everybody -- and that is a problem.

"Because we really want to make sure we're offering the assessment to the people that really need it the most," McCormick said. "We know it is very important that our resources be directed to people who have travel history and symptoms, and the best way we can assess that is for people to call 811."

On Prince Edward Island, a COVID-19 clinic opened today in Charlottetown and another one will open tomorrow in Summerside. Islanders too, are being told to call 811 first.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is trying to limit the number of people entering hospitals. Patients will be allowed to have two visitors while in hospital.

The Nova Scotia government is still unsure how -- or even if -- it will accept cruise ship traffic in Halifax and Sydney.

"It may be such a thing that we don't receive them, or if we do what are the protocols," said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

The first schedule cruise ship arrivals are expected in about a month, but Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey says officials are planning and preparing for them.