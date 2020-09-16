HALIFAX -- Like so many other things in our new reality, the process of renewing a driver's licence or getting new plates is substantially different nowadays - and requires a fair bit of patience.

After being shut down during the height of the pandemic, the DMVs are running again, but customers are finding the new experience somewhat confusing.

With a fresh coffee in the car, Jacqueline Van Wijlen removes a peeling licence plate while waiting for a text message from Access Nova Scotia.

Expecting delays, she booked the appointment more than a month ago. At the moment, her fingers are crossed.

"If this works out and I can just sort of wait in my car and wait for a text and get called in, I'm all for that," said Van Wijlen."But until I actually get in there, I don't actually know what to expect anymore. It's all part of that new normal."

And so it is for tens-of-thousands of Nova Scotians, simply trying to renew their plates, permits or licences.

Notices are back in the mail with added information, warning customers not to wait until the last minute -- or consider an online option.

The latter hasn't worked-out for Amanda Dodsworth, whose primary concern right now is new plates.

"I have to try to figure out a way to pay online, but I can't do that from my mobile device, so it's another barrier kind of thrown up in my way," Dodsworth said. "Or I have to wait up to six weeks for an in-person appointment at the DMV in Halifax."

Walk-ins are still welcome in some locations, but how quickly you'll be served depends entirely on who's in front of you.

Hallin Wang waited just 10 minutes to get his plates.

"They called my number, and then I went in there and wait, and they called me and I made my licence," Wang said. "Very simple, very easy."

There is similar confusion in New Brunswick, where some customers had no idea showing up was still an option.

"I didn't know there was actually first come, first served, though," said Charles London. "I thought it was by appointment. I just found out yesterday by calling their line."

Ultimately, Van Wijlen was impressed by how quickly the process went, once she got the text to get in line.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how quick it went," she said. "But, I guess I did all my waiting beforehand by making an appointment."

Service Nova Scotia was unable to provide anyone for an interview on the topic on Wednesday, but the website notes many of the services are available online, including licence and vehicle permit renewals.

The province of New Brunswick, meanwhile, is urging everyone to check online or phone ahead and perhaps avoid having to stand in line at all.